Lexington Humane Society offering checkout program for shelter dogs

The Lexington Humane Society is unveiling a new program which allows people to spend a day with one of their dogs up for adoption.

The "Check Me Out" program will allow people to spend a few hours with one of the dogs at the Humane Society's Adoption Center.

Those who check out a dog will also receive a tumbler of water with a bowl, treats, a bandana for the dog to wear, two leashes and a collar.

You can check out a dog beginning at 12:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. The dogs must be returned by 5 p.m.

People who check out the dogs must have a photo ID and a working cellphone, and you cannot bring your personal animals to be companions for safety reasons.

The Humane Society asks that people who check out the dogs avoid areas from overly crowded places or anywhere with a lot of animals like a dog park.

