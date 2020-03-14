Lexington Humane Society still adopting love amid corona concerns

COVID-19 has had widespread impacts across our communities. The Lexington Humane Society is not immune to those impacts as well. On the bright side, the animals are doing just fine.

"Animals do not internally have coronavirus, COVID-19," Ashley Hammond, Director of Marketing Lexington Humane Society, said. "If an animal has the virus, it's on them. Animals have to be treated like objects. If you sneeze on a counter top, and you sneeze on a dog, it's no different."

That means that with a good bath, dogs, cats and the like are still absolutely safe to adopt and bring home. If you are choosing to spend time at home, it could also be a good time to consider adoption.

"If you are interested in adopting, please come out and look at our animals. Adopt an animal. Take it home," Hammond said. "If you're going to be in the house for a couple weeks it is the perfect time to get a pet acclimated to its new environment and forever home."

That being said, there is still of course a downside for the shelter amid corona concerns.

"We are taking that extra step and making sure that right now we don't have big groups coming in to the humane society to volunteer, check a dog out, take it out into the community. We have that program closed currently," Hammond said.

Their Relax with Rover program suspended for the meantime, too. But the shelter is looking forward to hopefully good news in the near future.

"We are really looking forward to April 7th. As long as everything stays how it is and nothing gets blown up and it gets worse, we are looking to reopen everything on April 7th."

When they do, they will let everyone know through social media and their website. In the meantime, the shelter also asks people to only visit if they are highly considering adoption, as to limit visitor traffic.