Lexington IHOP supporting children in need for National Pancake Day

It's National Pancake Day at all IHOP locations across the nation, but here in Lexington, they're giving you the option to give back.

"We're giving away free short stacks of pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. 100% of those proceeds go to the local Children's Miracle Network right down the street at UK's Children's Hospital," said Sam Schaffer, IHOP District Manager.

When you talk to officials at IHOP they say that people come out for a lot of different reasons. Some are just coming out for the free pancakes and some are coming out to help out the children's hospital, but regardless they just want more people to come out.

"I think there's a lot of loyal people here who have supported the Children's Miracle Network and some of them are coming in intentionally to donate and some of them are coming in as a pleasant surprise and finding out what today is all about," Schaffer said.

Current Miss Kentucky Alex Francke has noticed the distinction, but she says she's not picky about the reason people come out either.

"I've seen first hand the impact that something like this has on our families," Francke said. "How even a dollar can make a difference in a child's treatment plan or a family's livelihood. It makes such a difference that people come in and, you know, enjoy a pancake or two and have a great breakfast, but also give back to our community because all the funds today stay local."

"I think you can't be in business unless you support the people who support you and this is our chance to give back," Schaffer said. "One day out of the year we just say thank you to all of our community groups who help support us and help support the children's miracle network. It's why we do - it's why we stay in business. The community is the only reason."

So, whatever your taste, whatever your reason, have a flapjack for the children.