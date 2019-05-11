Lexington LaRosa’s pizzeria set to open Monday

WKYT got a sneak peek inside LaRosa's Pizzeria, as.the well known Cincinnati-based restaurant prepares to open a new location in Lexington.

The restaurant is located on Richmond Road between Todd's Road and Old Mount Tabor Road.

The pizzeria features a Keeneland-themed room, and a room decorated for local sports teams.

For those in the mood for an adult beverage with their pizza, there is also a full-service bar in the restaurant.

"If you don't feel like pizza and you want a very good salad, or appetizer, or sandwich for dinner, we have pasta dinners, there is a wide variety on our menu that’s pleasing to everybody, as well," says La Rosa’s CEO, Michael LaRosa.

The new LaRosa’s opens Monday, May 13 at 9:30 a.m., with a very special guest in attendance: 88-year-old Buddy LaRosa, who started the pizzeria, will be on-hand.

