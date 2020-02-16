Lexington Legends CEO reacts to possibility of Minor League ending

More than 100 people stopped by an audition stage at the Fayette Mall this weekend to be considered to sing the National Anthem and God Bless America during the upcoming Lexington Legends Baseball season.

“It takes courage to sing the National Anthem in your bathroom mirror, but to be able to sing it at the mall, sing it in the front of us and judges and in front of random people walking by,” said President and CEO of the Legends Andy Shea.

The auditions come after Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton joined a task force with other Mayors across the county rallying to keep their Minor League Baseball Teams.

Major League officials are considering eliminating a portion of the 160 Minor League teams as soon as this year. A decision Shea told WKYT would be a mistake.

“It is a very affordable very accessible entertainment. I think it provides entertainment for people who may not be able to go to other venues or concerts or major league games or NBA games or whatever the case may be.”

The team also helps kids throughout the Central Kentucky community stay active.

“This is our third year of legendary leagues where we sponsor up to over 15 different local little league and softball leagues where together we donate over $100,000 each year at their leagues and as they do in our fields,” Shea said.

