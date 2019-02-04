Lexington Legends announce Fyre Festival Day promotion

Brace yourselves. The Lexington Legends have announced it will host a Fyre Festival Day promotion in April.

The minor league team announced the Apr. 28 promotion on social media, and it has led to speculation and national attention.

The promotion is named after the failed 2017 music festival in the Bahamas which promised luxury accommodations but instead turned into a concert-goers' nightmare as they were placed in tents and given cheese sandwiches. Attendees didn't get to see any major musical acts perform.

The Legends posted an orange square on social media which was similar to what some celebrities disseminated in the promotion of the festival. The failed event has once again gained notoriety after Hulu and Netflix released documentaries on the subject.

This isn't the first time the Legends have made headlines with a promotion. 2018's Millennial Night would generate a lot of buzz and a mixed social media reaction.