Legends' 'Big L' brings America's pastime to Lexington neighborhoors

There will be no first pitch Thursday at Whitaker Bank Ballpark. The season is on hold due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

For Legends’ mascot, ‘Big L,’ however, that doesn’t mean opening day celebrations are canceled.

Instead of greeting fans at the ballpark, ‘Big L’ brought a slice of America’s pastime out to fans in five Lexington neighborhoods.

"We love the community and we want to make sure that, in the safest way possible, we're still a part of it," says Legends Director of Marketing, Anne Mapson.

Mapson says they used social media to plan their path through Lexington.

"It's hard to narrow it down to all the neighborhoods in Lexington, so we did a little social media competition to where all the neighborhoods could nominate themselves,” she explains. “We came up with the top five based on the number of votes and that's how we got our five neighborhoods."

Mapson says this is their way of showing that baseball is here even when fans can't hear the crack of the bat.

"There are so many members of the community that are doing amazing things right now, and we just want to be a part of it in whatever way we can. So this is how we're planning to do that and we're super excited for it," she says.

"We miss you guys so much. We can't wait to be back and as soon as it's safe to do so we plan on packing the park."

‘Big L’ has a packed schedule Thursday: He was at Summerfield at 9 a.m., then Chilesburg at 10:45 a.m. At noon, the parade will hit the Glasford neighborhood before heading to Wyndham Hills and Willow Bend around 1:15 p.m. He’ll wrap up at Masterson Station at 3 p.m.

