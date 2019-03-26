Lexington Legends mascot visits Kentucky Children's Hospital

It was a big surprise for the patients at the Kentucky Children’s Hospital Tuesday.

Big L, the mascot of the Lexington Legends stopped by to pay a visit. He made his rounds through the hospital and handed out few goodies along the way, even taking a few pictures in the process.

"It never gets old to watch Big L walk into a room and everyone, not only smiles, but also knows who he is,” Lexington Legends Special Projects Manager Anne Mapson said. “They got to take pictures with him. We had foam fingers, mini bats. It kind of depended on how old the child was, but everybody got something."

The Lexington Legends won the South Atlantic League championship last year, and before they start the new season they're taking the trophy around one last time.

The Lexington Legends play their first game of the new season next Thursday.