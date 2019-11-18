Lexington Legends' president positive about their future in MiLB

The Lexington Legends' president is positive about the team's future in Minor League Baseball.

The Lexington Legends are back-to-back South Atlantic League champions. (WKYT)

The New York Times reports that under a new proposal, 42 minor league teams could lose their affiliation with major league teams.

The Legends are on that list.

Legends President Andy Shea tells WKYT he was surprised when he found out about the list.

The proposal is part of an ongoing contract dispute between the major and minor-league systems.

A representative with MLB told The New York Times the reorganization would make the development of new players more efficient.

They also said there were several factors in the decision of which teams to cut, including how close that team was to their parent club and potential opponents and the conditions of the facilities.

The Legends are an affiliate of the Kansas City Royals.

Shea told says the team was just honored by the magazine "Baseball America" as the best franchise in Class A baseball.

He hopes a deal can be worked out for him and the roughly 200 people they employe.

"It’s between [the] major-league baseball office and [the] minor-league baseball office. So, we’ve been in communication with the Royals. We’ve been in communication with minor league baseball, friends and colleagues, so we are positive, we are staying optimistic and just in constant communication," said Shea.

The current deal with the minor leagues runs through the 2020 season, so there wouldn’t be any changes until the end of next season at the earliest.

Shea said the Legends have averaged more than $1 million a season to charity in our area.