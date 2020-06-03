Lexington Legends release statement on recent protests

The Lexington Legends released the following statement on Wednesday:

The Lexington Legends have always strived to be productive and supportive members of the Lexington, Bluegrass and Kentucky communities. We reject racism, inequality of opportunity, hatred, and cruelty. We share in the sadness and outrage in regards to George Floyd and the many other injustices aimed towards the African-American community.

We stand with those protesting racial injustice and are proud of the peaceful actions taken in Lexington to ensure both freedom of speech and understanding. The Lexington Legends organization will always be committed to helping and doing everything we can, and when that isn’t enough, we will learn and figure out how to do more.