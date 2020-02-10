Lexington Librarian helps hundreds discover family genealogy

There’s not much that Librarian, Johnna Waldon can’t find. This includes any history that may be hidden in your family -- unknown for decades.

Waldon is known to teach classes and meet with those looking to learn more about where they came from or how they ended up where they are.

The former president of the Kentucky Genealogy Society and assistant manager at the Tates Creek Branch has dedicated her career to helping uncover the unknown. She estimates hundreds of family trees have been built with her help.

“It just makes me happy that we can find answers for those people,” said Waldon.

During February, African American History Month, she’s helping in a more challenging way. She is helping track ancestors that may have been slaves and studying how they got out and where they went. All information many families of former slaves wonder but incredibly challenging information to find.

“If you are going to find African American post-Civil War it’s the name changes. Sometimes they kept the slave owner’s name sometimes they didn’t, you just never know."

Waldon gives all the credit to the Libraries across the state where she is regularly traveling looking for new and local information. She says the information and resources at the library are sometimes overlooked and can change the lives of those that use them.

Click here for a full list of genealogy events hosted by the Lexington Public Library.

Click here for more information about the Kentucky Genealogy Society.

