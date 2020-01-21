Lexington Mayor Gorton to give State of the City/County Speech Tuesday

Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton will give her annual report Tuesday to city leaders on the state of the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government.

Mayor Gorton is expected to talk about the city's accomplishments in her first full year as mayor, and her vision for 2020.

In 2019, Mayor Gorton tightened the city's budget by asking every department to cut its own budget, along with putting a freeze on new hires and a 12-day furlough for senior leadership staff.

Still, Gorton found funding to keep a community paramedicine program from landing on the chopping block.

By November, Gorton was crediting belt-tightening for the city having a nearly $4 million surplus.

The city also saw the opening of two hotels at City Center and the opening of the city's second salt barn.

Gorton also unveiled a new app for teens to help combat the opioid crisis.

But there were also a record-breaking 29 homicides in Lexington in 2019. The mayor introduced a new initiative in October to combat crime in the city.

Gorton may talk more about that initiative and others during the State of the City/County Speech at 11:30 a.m.

