Lexington Opera House announces 2019-2020 Broadway Live season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – The 2019-2020 season of Broadway Live and Variety live was announced during a season preview event at the Lexington Opera House Wednesday night.
The ten-show season will feature five national touring Broadway musicals, two locally produced Broadway musicals, a musical tribute show, a children’s show, and one cabaret-style concert event.
The lineup of performances is as follows:
Broadway Live:
- The Spongebob Musical (Jan. 17 – 19, 2020)
- Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (Nov. 22 – 24, 2019)
- Fiddler on the Roof (Feb. 6-9, 2020)
- An American in Paris (Mar. 27 – 29, 2020)
- Bandstand (April 17-19, 2020)
Variety Live:
- West Side Store (July 11 – 14, 2019)
- Disney’s Newsies (Aug. 1 – 4, 2019)
- Concert with the Stars (Early Jan. 2020, One night only.)
- Dinosaur World Live (Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, Two performances.)
- The Greatest Love of All (Feb. 1, 2020, One night only.)
Show times are changing in the 2019-2020 season. Friday and Saturday evening performances are at 7:30 p.m. The Sunday, evening performance remains the same at 6:30 p.m. All matinees are now scheduled at 1 p.m.
Broadway Live season ticket packages start at $200 dollars and go up to $380 dollars. Orders for Season Tickets for the 2019-20 Broadway Live season can be made at the Lexington Center Ticket Office.
More information on the season and subscriptions is available at www.lexingtonoperahouse.com .