Lexington Opera House announces 2019-2020 Broadway Live season

The 2019-2020 season of Broadway Live and Variety live was announced during a season preview event at the Lexington Opera House Wednesday night.

The ten-show season will feature five national touring Broadway musicals, two locally produced Broadway musicals, a musical tribute show, a children’s show, and one cabaret-style concert event.

The lineup of performances is as follows:

Broadway Live:



The Spongebob Musical (Jan. 17 – 19, 2020)



Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (Nov. 22 – 24, 2019)



Fiddler on the Roof (Feb. 6-9, 2020)



An American in Paris (Mar. 27 – 29, 2020)



Bandstand (April 17-19, 2020)



Variety Live:



West Side Store (July 11 – 14, 2019)



Disney’s Newsies (Aug. 1 – 4, 2019)



Concert with the Stars (Early Jan. 2020, One night only.)



Dinosaur World Live (Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, Two performances.)



The Greatest Love of All (Feb. 1, 2020, One night only.)



Show times are changing in the 2019-2020 season. Friday and Saturday evening performances are at 7:30 p.m. The Sunday, evening performance remains the same at 6:30 p.m. All matinees are now scheduled at 1 p.m.

Broadway Live season ticket packages start at $200 dollars and go up to $380 dollars. Orders for Season Tickets for the 2019-20 Broadway Live season can be made at the Lexington Center Ticket Office.

More information on the season and subscriptions is available at www.lexingtonoperahouse.com .

