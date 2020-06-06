Lexington PD continue search for suspect in October homicide

Police in Lexington are asking for help from the public in finding a man wanted in a homicide case from back in October of 2019.

According to a release from the police department, 18-year-old Kenneth Jacoby Jackson has active warrants for 2 counts of murder, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree assault, and first-degree wanton endangerment.

Investigators say Jackson is accused of killing two men on October 19 in a shooting on Winchester Road.

Two other suspects in the case, John Boulder and De’Shaun Armor were charged in January.

Anyone with information on Jackson’s whereabouts is asked to contact Lexington police.

