Lexington PD : Charges pending in case of man inappropriately touching fast food worker

Police in Lexington are thanking the public after multiple tips through LexIDme identified a man suspected of grabbing a fast food workers buttocks earlier this month.

It happened at a Wendy’s restaurant back on July 3. Investigators say surveillance video at the location shows the incident. The victim also photographed the suspect before he left the restaurant.

Charges are pending against the man, whose name has not been released to the public. Earlier in the investigation, police said the man may face a sexual abuse charge.

