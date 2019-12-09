Lexington PD's 'My Stolen Things' is a PSA parody

The Lexington Police Department has released a Public Service Announcement warning people not to leave valuable items in cars.

The video is a twist on the classic song, "My Favorite Things" from Rodgers and Hammerstein's The Sound of Music.

Lexington police call it a lighthearted way to get an important message across.

In all, police say that through November of this year, there have been 1,911 thefts from vehicles reported to officials. That's on track to surpass the number reported last year.

In November alone, officers say 55 guns have been reported stolen from vehicles in Lexington.

