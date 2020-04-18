Lexington Parks & Recreation announced reopening of golf courses

While several May events have been canceled due to COVID-19 social distancing restrictions, Lexington Parks and Recreation released a statement saying the city’s golf courses are reopening for play.

The city’s five golf courses will reopen Wednesday, April 22, with some new social distancing requirements. Golf carts will be limited to one passenger, and tee times will be 15 minutes apart. Staff will sanitize carts between rounds.

Golfers can book tee times and pay for rounds on the city’s website at www.playgolflex.com.

The city courses are Kearney Hill, Lakeside, Tates Creek, Gay Brewer, and Meadowbrook.

