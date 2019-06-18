Lexington Police Department honors officers and community members at annual banquet

Lexington Police took time to honor some of their own on Tuesday night. The annual Lexington Police Awards Banquet was held at the Lexington Convention Center.

Lexington Police Department Awards Banquet

Officer Eric Crayner was named 2018 Police Officer of the Year. "I personally took this job to protect and defend people who will not or cannot protect themselves," he says.

Among those awarded were 15 firefighters, four veterinarians, a couple police officers, and the horse, Yoder, which brought them all together.

In December, Yoder was trapped in an open utility hole near Lexington's E 6th Street.

Veterinarians were worried that Yoder sustained life-threatening injuries. They were able to sedate Yoder while the fire department worked for two and a half hours to free the horse.

Six months later, he's reunited with the heroes that saved his life, like Dr. Brett Woodie. "Obviously he's made a full recovery, he looks great. He's doing well. Looking at him now, you would never know," Woodie says.

Officers say this celebration shows unity and the many men and women who help make Lexington a better city.

Officer Shawn Davis say, "We have heroes within the community that are just everyday civilians minding their own business who have the courage to step in when need be."

