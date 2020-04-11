Lexington Police Department surprises boy for his 12th birthday

We've all had to make sacrifices during this pandemic. Many have had their birthdays in social isolation, but the Lexington Police Department was able to brighten a twelve-year-olds special day.

Shonda Lucas says her son Adam has not always been a birthday person.

"Adam is on the autism spectrum and has never enjoyed birthday parties before, has actually been very upset when people would say happy birthday to him in the past," Shonda says.

This year was different though. Shonda says Adam wanted that typical birthday party experience, but when social distancing came around that wasn't an option.

Shonda had an idea. She called the Lexington Police Department. They came to her house with lights, sirens, and gifts. Adam even got a picture with an officer.

"It was I think probably the most memorable birthday he will have, and for me it was better than a party," says Shonda.

Shonda says it's important for Adam to trust the police. She says when he gets scared, he's run away from home and she's had to call for help.

"In my autism mom humor I even told officer Sharrard, well if he gets too excited from all the lights and sirens and he runs, I don't have to make the call, you guys are here," says Shonda.

What meant most to Shonda was the effort officers made to bring joy to her son during his special day.

"Made this happen for him specifically, that really touched me and made me appreciate what they do even more," says Shonda.

Shonda says the officers even brought Adam a birthday treat... a lemon bundt cake.