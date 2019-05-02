Lexington Police: Expect traffic congestion, street closures throughout city Friday

Multiple events are expected to cause traffic congestion and street closures throughout Lexington Friday, according to Lexington Police.

University of Kentucky commencement ceremonies at Rupp Arena, Oaks Day racing festivities at Keeneland and Vice President Mike Pence’s visit to the Bluegrass are all expected to place some strain on the city’s roads.

So, Lexington Police have issued a general traffic advisory in the areas of downtown/Rupp Area, Keeneland, Blue Grass Airport, and Loudon Avenue. Traffic is expected to be heavy in those areas beginning late Friday morning and continuing into the evening rush hour, according to police.

