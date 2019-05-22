Lexington Police: One injured in shooting on north side of city

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating a shooting on the north side of the city.

Officers were called around 9:30 Wednesday evening to the 1900 block of Alice Drive, which is off of Georgetown Road and Birch Drive.

There, police found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

According to police, witnesses said they saw three men in dark clothes run from a home there.

Anyone with information or tips about what happened is asked to call Lexington Police.

 
