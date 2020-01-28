Lexington Police: Two charged in connection to double homicide

Lexington police say two men were charged in connection with a double homicide.

Police say John Boulder and De'Shaun Armor were charged Tuesday in connection to the shooting that happened at Winchester Road and 7th Street back in October.

Police say three 18-year-old men were shot and taken to UK hospital. In a release, the coroner's office says Dwayne Slaughter and Darrian Webb were pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Investigators say Boulder is charged with Facilitation to Murder, Facilitation to Wanton Endangerment and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

They say Armor is charged with two counts murder, Assault, Wanton Endangerment and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

Both suspects were already being held in the Fayette County Detention Center on unrelated charges when these warrants were served.