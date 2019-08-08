Lexington Police combating high number of guns stolen from vehicles

Lexington Police are hoping some advice to vehicle owners can avoid a growing number of break-ins and potential gun violence.

Chief Lawrence Weathers released numbers Thursday that show a drop in vehicle break-ins in the city. However, guns being stolen in those cases is reaching an all-time high.

“A car is exactly that. It’s a medal object surrounded by glass,” Weathers told WKYT’s Nick Oliver Thursday.

In a release from the department, 132 guns have been stolen from vehicles across the city as of July 31. Chief Weathers says that puts the city on pace to have the highest number of stolen guns in five years. The city saw a total of 202 stolen guns in 2018 and 222 stolen guns in 2017.

Since the beginning of the year Lexington Police say their officers recovered a stolen gun from a 15-year-old and have confirmed a shooting that left two teenagers shot on Centre Parkway was a result of the suspect using a gun reported stolen from Georgetown.

Chief Weathers says in most cases thieves don’t plan on finding a gun in a vehicle when they break-in but take advantage of an opportunity when they see it.

“They are looking for something of value and to them that firearm can be resold or traded for something else.”

Chief Weathers encourages citizens to lock up any weapons or other valuable objects inside a home when not using a vehicle. The department is reminding the public with a nationwide campaign called the “9 p.m. Routine”. The campaign’s goal is to remind property owners to lock doors and remove valuables from vehicles the same time every night.

The department also credits affordable home surveillance in capturing images of thieves.

