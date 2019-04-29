Lexington Police honor fallen officer nine years later

It's been nine years since Lexington Officer Bryan Durman was killed in the line of duty. Durman died in a hit and run accident while responding to a noise complaint.

Family, friends and fellow officers are honoring his work on the anniversary.

A message on the police scanner paid tribute to Durman: "We remember officer, husband, father, son, and brother Bryan Durman. You are not and never will be forgotten."

The name Bryan Durman is etched into the Fallen Officer Memorial in Phoenix Park forever, but friends want his legacy remembered, not just the name.

"He had the greatest smile that you ever could have,” Retired Officer Ricky Lynn remembers. “His whole goal since he was a little kid was to be a police officer."

Lynn says he and the entire police department will also remember that painful night as they responded to the death of their brother in blue.

"A fifth of the department was working that night and by the end of three days, over half the department had worked on different pieces of this," he explains.

Friends say nine years later, April 29 doesn’t get any easier, but coming together every year helps them heal.

"It’s still hard for them,” Lynn says about other officers. “It's nice to come out and have some comradery with other officers just to talk."

They came to talk, share stories, and place roses underneath his name on the memorial to honor Durman and other fallen officers.

"All that the thin blue line is, is a memorial to officers that have fallen for their community," says Lynn.

Glenn Doneghy was convicted of second degree manslaughter for the death of Durman. Doneghy is eligible for parole again in 2020.

