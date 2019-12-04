Lexington Police horse recovered one year after rescue

It was one year ago when Lexington first responders stopped to help one of their own.

Yoder, a horse in the city's mounted police unit, became stuck in a utility hole on his way to the city's Christmas parade.

One year later, Yoder is back and healthy again.

"We're so blessed to have him back," Sgt. Joey Eckhardt said.

Eckhardt says Yoder hasn't missed a beat and he's made a full recovery.

Last year his leg went all the way through a pipe and his metal shoe got stuck on the other end. It took crews over two hours to pull him out.

"They had to jackhammer up around the pipe to get the pipe pried up," Eckhardt said. "We had to pull his shoe off and then we had to take the pipe off his leg."

He was rushed to an equine hospital and released the next day.

Now, class is in session and Yoder is working on conditioning and riding. He and his partner are like two peas in a pod.

"He's a playful, goofy guy," Eckhardt said. "He'll come up to you, turn around, and want you to scratch his backside."

And Yoder is no stranger to crowds-- you'll see him again at this year's Christmas parade.

"He's a ham, so to speak," Eckhardt said. "He enjoys people coming up and petting him and saying hi. He just enjoys the attention."

You can see Yoder this Saturday at the Lexington Christmas Parade starting at 11 a.m. on Main Street. Yoder will also participate in the Governor's Inaugural Parade on Dec. 10.