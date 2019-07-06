Lexington Police investigate shooting on Loch Ness Dr.

Lexington Police are investigating after one man was taken to the hospital following a shooting Friday evening.

It happened on Loch Ness Drive near the Element Apartments. Police say the victim was taken to UK hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The victim told police there were two men involved. Police say the two men drove off after the shooting. The victim did not give a description of the vehicle.

Officers say the victim has not given any other information about the shooting.