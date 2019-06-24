Lexington Police investigate three weekend shootings

Lexington Police are investigating a string of gun violence in the city, including three shootings within a 48-hour period.

Police say three people were injured, including one near University of Kentucky campus, but are expected to recover. Police are still searching for people involved, but do not believe the shootings to be connected.

The first shooting occurred Sunday morning outside Two Keys Tavern on South Limestone. Officers say two men were fighting in the street when one man ran to his car to retrieve a firearm. When he returned he shot the other man.

"Seems to be that people go retrieve a gun and they believe that's the answer to that dispute, but what we've learned, that's a permanent decision that can put you in jail for a very long time," said Sergeant Donnell Gordon.

Just a few hours later a similar incident occurred, this time outside The Fox Club on Winchester Road. Police say they were breaking up a fight at the bar when someone opened fire. One victim ended up in the hospital. Bullets from the shooting also hit a home and car nearby. A women inside her home on Hillcrest Avenue was hurt in the incident.

The most recent of the shootings occurred outside a recording studio on Patchen Drive. The victim told police he was wrapping up work around 3 a.m. when the incident occurred. As he walked to the parking lot he noticed a driver of a car that then followed him out of the lot. The worker was shot once and believes the shots came from the car that followed him. Police say the victim drove himself to UK hospital.

"We're gonna have to really go back and just see if there's any surveillance in the area. It happened at three in the morning, so a lot of the businesses were closed. We weren't able to reach out to them, so hopefully today by the end of the day we'll have a little bit more information to be able to provide to the public and just ask for the public's help," said Sergeant Gordon

Lexington Police say the number of shootings this year is similar to the number through this time last year.