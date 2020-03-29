Police investigating deadly shooting in downtown Lexington

Lexington Police are investigating a deadly shooting Sunday afternoon.

Police were called to a report of shots fired in the 500 block of East Second Street.

According to police, when they arrived, they found two victims with serious gunshot wounds. Officials described the third as having non-life-threatening injuries.

According to a release from the Fayette County Coroner, one victim, 20-year-old Zion Clark, died later at UK hospital.

Police have no suspect information to release at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call police at 859-258-3600.