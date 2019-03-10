Lexington Police investigate possible drive-by shooting

North Upper Street was closed between Sixth and Seventh streets Sunday as Lexington Police investigated a shooting.

Police say they got a call about shots fired just before 4 p.m.

Officers say a man was shot and taken to the hospital with injuries that could be life-threatening.

At this point, police say they are not sure about the circumstances leading up to gunfire.

A couple of cars in the area were also hit by bullets.

Police say they are still searching for the suspect. They're told a blue passenger car sped out of the area around the time shots were fired.

The road was expected to open back up at 6 p.m.

The scene is still being investigated.