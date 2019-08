Police in Lexington say a 15-year-old girl was hit by a stray bullet during a shooting, Saturday.

Police say people in two cars were shooting at each other when the young girl was hit. (SOURCE: MGN)

They say that she was taken to UK Hospital.

Several shell casings were found, but police say the suspect left the scene.

They are looking for a black Dodge Charger they believe was involved.