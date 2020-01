The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing 82-year-old woman.

Mary Cloyd left her home in the Woodhill neighborhood around 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Family members say Cloyd has dementia.

Lexington Police say she was supposed to drive to a home off of Georgetown Street but never arrived.

Cloyd may be driving a Blue/Gray 2006 Buick LaCrosse with Kentucky plate 719 AFX.

Anyone with information about Cloyd’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.