Lexington police prepare in case of mass shooting

Lexington police say their training helps them in case a mass shooting or other incident happens in their city.

"Every year during in-service, we'll train with the fire department, we'll train with UK police, we'll train with, school police and we'll do it on a large scale," said Sgt. Daniel Truex.

That training also includes looking into tactical procedures and communication techniques among other agencies.

"We'll go back an analyze places where this has happened elsewhere," said Truex, "And how can we take what they learned."

Mark Bryant, the executive director of Gun Violence Archive, says the increase in mass shootings in the country deals not only with people pulling the trigger, but the number of guns in America.

"With bumpstocks, with a hundred round of magazines, you can dump one hundred rounds in under 10 seconds. That's a lot of lead going into the air and into people," said Bryant.

As the gun control debate continues in Washington, officers in Lexington remain focused on training.

"The best time to stop a situation like this is before it ever happens. Only way we can do that is with the help of citizens," said Truex.