Lexington Police responded to a report of a shooting at a home on Bahama Road just before 9:30p.m. Sunday night.

The scene is off Winchester Rd. near the Greenbrier Golf & Country Club.

Police on scene say it is still an active situation. They tell WKYT there is one suspect involved.

At this time, it is unclear if anyone was injured.

