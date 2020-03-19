Lexington Police take precautions amid COVID-19 spread

Lexington Police are keeping a close eye on Coronavirus developments and are putting into place new precautions to protect officers and the public.

Chief Lawrence Weathers says the public should expect no changes to patrols but how some processes work.

He is encouraging those needing to file or pick up a report to use their online services or call the department by phone. He says this is one way the department is hoping to cut back on face-to-face interactions to prevent spreading the virus. As of Thursday the department does remain open to the public.

Chief Weathers urges the anyone to contact the police with any emergency matter where officers will always respond. Officers will also continue to issue citations when needed.

"We don't always have the personal choice if we make contact," said Weathers. "Sometimes it's just thrust upon us."

He says his officers are also taking new steps to ensure they get home healthy to their families. The department is supplying hand sanitizer, gloves, and disinfectants to all officers.

Chief Weathers says the public can still expect the same protections but some minor violations that don't pose immediate danger will likely not be ticketed such as equipment violations. Officers are also working with dispatch to determine if police need to respond to some calls or if the matter can be handled over the phone at police headquarters.

Since Kentucky's first case of Coronavirus on March 6, calls for help in the city have not gone up. During one week in February pre-Coronavirus, the department responded to 4,875 calls for service. Days after the first case was confirmed in March, calls for help decreased to 4,628 during a one week span.

Chief Weathers says as many restaurants and businesses now sit empty, his officers are keeping an eye on many insuring they stay safe while nobody is around.

"Since its [Coronavirus] pretty new we haven't had too many calls but we will respond to them."

He says ending the spread and keeping the community safe will only work with the entire city's help.

Click here to learn more about submitting an online police report

Click here to learn more about traffic collision reports

