Lexington Police thanks protesters for remaining peaceful

Ahead of the fourth straight night of demonstrations, Lexington Police took time to thank participants for remaining peaceful in protest.

"It really means the world because it needs to happen, it's sad that it needs to happen but it needs to happen. Voices need to be heard."

This weekend’s protests in Lexington were peaceful, and for that we are incredibly thankful.



Law enforcement still has a long way to go in earning trust. We are committed to working with residents, building relationships, and keeping this community we love safe. #lexingtonky pic.twitter.com/1FXnQt8IXb — Lexington Police (@lexkypolice) June 1, 2020

The post went on to say, they acknowledge more work needs to be done, to earn the city's trust, but they're committed to making it happen through prayer, compassion, solidarity and a focus on what unites us, instead of what divides us.

"Many of you may have never met an officer before, you may have seen us or had interactions with us, but never really met us," said Assistant Chief Brian Maynard. "Do me a favor, find one of my guys or gals at some point tonight and introduce yourself."