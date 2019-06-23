Lexington Pride Week kicks off at Legends game

A crowd kicked off Lexington's Pride Week in style - and with pride - before and during the Lexington Legends game at Whitaker Bank Ballpark on Sunday.

"Just celebrating inclusiveness, baseball and Lexington," said Andy Shea, president and CEO of the Legends.

It was a fun time, but more importantly, it was designed to highlight LGBTQ+ organizations in the area, including Arbor Youth Services, AIDS Volunteers Inc. (AVOL), JustFundKY, Kentucky Bourbon Bears, Moveable Feast, Lexington Fairness, Pride Community Services Organization (PCSO), PFLAG and the University of Kentucky Office of LGBTQ+ Resources. The Imperial Court of Kentucky also performed throughout the event.

"The LGBTQ community is part of the fabric of Lexington," said David Pascale-Hague, vice-president of the Pride Community Services Organization (PCSO). "We are part of this community. And just to be able to come out here in the sunshine and come together as a family and a community, gets to show everyone else that we're here and we're proud."

The event helped raise awareness and money for the charities. The Legends pledged to match up to $10,000 in donations. Team officials say it is a goal of Minor League Baseball and the Legends to promote diversity, inclusion and community engagement to celebrate gay pride in the month of June.

"I've wanted the ballpark to be literally for everyone," Shea said. "So whether it's the concerts that we do, the themes that we do for games, our games, our high school games, everything - this facility, this public asset - is literally for everyone."

Lexington's Pride Festival, hosted by the PCSO, is scheduled for Friday, June 28 and Saturday, June 29. You can get more information about the festival here. Advocates say events like these are important to let others know they are welcome.

"There is a place for you in this community," Pascale-Hague said. "There is a family here where you can find safety and acceptance and love."



