Lexington Public Libraries extend closures in response to COVID-19

All Lexington Public Library locations will remain closed until further notice.

Locations originally closed March 13 with the plan to reopen on April 6.

A press release Saturday morning states that now library locations “will remain closed until officials deem it safe to reopen.”

“Our goal is to keep people safe by limiting any community transmission of the COVID-19 coronavirus,” said Executive Director Heather Dieffenbach. “Please visit us virtually on our website or social media pages for your entertainment and educational needs.”

The Library’s Virtual Branch will continue to operate during the closure. Customers can access collections of Ebooks, magazines, newspapers, audiobooks, tutorials and other resources at www.lexpublib.org.

All late fees are suspended and due dates extended during the closure. Additionally, all materials on hold will remain on the shelf until the Library reopens.

