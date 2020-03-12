Lexington Public Library cancels programs in response to COVID-19

A release from Lexington Public Library states that all library-sponsored programs have been canceled, effective immediately.

The decision is being made in order to reduce the number of large gatherings, and limit the spread of COVID-19.

Normal library operations will continue, though anyone who may have been exposed to the virus is asked to stay home.

Lexington Public Library is increasing sanitation measures in all buildings, and giving staff additional paid days off should they become ill or display symptoms of the novel coronavirus.

