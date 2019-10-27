Lexington Rabbi reflects on one year anniversary of Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

A hate crime impacted a community roughly 400 miles away. The Chabad at UK Jewish Student Center has seen change since Oct. 27, 2018.

"It was quite a startling day for many of these students that have never been overseas or don't read about these events in the media," said Rabbi Shlomo Litvin. "This was the first personal attack."

On a Saturday morning one year ago, a white supremacist shot 11 people at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh.

Rabbi Litvin said there was no local response at first and the silence and the shock made some of his students suddenly not feel secure.

"I do have students that have stopped wearing their Jewish star, that have stopped wearing their yarmulke, that have stopped wearing their shirt with a Jewish star on it," he said.

In a Facebook post, the center writes about taking matters into their own hands and organized a memorial a mere 48 hours after the attack.

Other student groups, leaders and politicians came out in support and have continued to do so, according to Rabbi Litvin.

"In the last year, Congressman Barr has done a tremendous amount to fight antisemitism," he said.

He says synagogues across the world are taking extra steps to protect their members, and Lexington is no exception.

"We've updated our security cameras, the locks on the center, we have police security at bigger events, we have private security at bigger and smaller events," said Rabbi Litvin.

On this one year anniversary, the center is reminding the community that the attack wasn't a one time thing and there shouldn't be a one time response.

