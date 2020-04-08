Lexington Recycle Center to close for several weeks

Starting Monday, April 13, the Lexington Recycle Center and residential collection of recyclables will be shut down for several weeks.

Lexington’s Commissioner of Environmental Quality and Public Works Nancy Albright says that a part that helps sort the recyclables broke down on Tuesday. The company that makes those parts is shut down for at least three weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, this shut down does not affect the clean paper recycling. People can still drop off things like newspapers, office paper, paper mail, magazines and catalogs to the yellow recycling bins located around Lexington.

