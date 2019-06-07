Lexington Recycling Center hopes to reopen Monday

Though they had expected to be up and running today, Lexington's Recycling Center now says they hope to be back open next week.

A missing machine part that was supposed to arrive early Friday morning is being blamed for the holdup.

When the recycling center had to stop processing material, they still took in recyclables, for a few days. Now, they're having to send recyclable material to the landfill.

“We accepted materials at the beginning of the week because we had room on the tipping floor to let the trucks leave their loads here so we can process it later, but we are out of room now,” says Angela Poe with the Department of Environmental Quality.

The missing part is for a machine that separates aluminum and steel cans from other items. That part is having to come from Germany. They hope to have it by Monday.

“Until we have it in hand and see it and make sure that is the right part, we can’t guarantee it.”

There's also a financial incentive to fix the machine. Even though aluminum only makes up .7 percent of the material they take in, it makes up about 15 percent of the revenue from the commodities they sell.

The center has had a few issues recently. Right now, they can't recycle paper, because they don't have anywhere to put it.

“Once we sorted, there’s no place for it to go. The reason for that is the US markets are just saturated with too much material.”

The center is talking to new paper mills or energy usage about taking that material.

In the meantime, there are plenty of items that can still be recycled.

“Dry cardboard, aluminum cans, and steel cans. Plastic bottles and jugs and glass bottles and jars.”

Anyone who wants to make sure their items are recycled can hold onto them until the machine is repaired and they're back to normal.

