Lexington baseball fan scores home run with Cincinnati Reds custom lamps

David Shannon sees the world a little differently than most.

"When I look at something I think to myself, how can I make that into a lamp?"

Owner of Shannon Lamp Service on North Limestone, he’s dedicated forty years of his life to making beautiful, unique lamps. It's one of his passions. His other passion? Baseball, and more specifically, his home team, the Cincinnati Reds.

"Cincinnati isn't local to Lexington but the Cincinnati Reds are the local major league baseball team."

David has taken many trips to the Reds Hall of Fame, but from here on out he'll be seeing things in a new light, because now, he's in it.

During some recent renovations, the Hall of Fame president decided to update more than the memorabilia.

"They wanted to put some custom items in their gift shop area, and they decided to add some custom lamps."

Instead of your run-of-the-mill box store lamps, they wanted something more unique, with more character, and they knew which character to call.

"We took him a few prototypes and they actually liked all of them, so we chose three different ones to make for them."

David hopes these novelty lamps will spark more than light. He hopes they spark memories of good times with friends and family.

For him, this goes beyond a job. It means being able to combine his life's work with his life's passion.

"It kind of makes me feel like part of the team."