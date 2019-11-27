Lexington Rescue Mission hosts dinner to make sure no one goes hungry over the holidays

The holiday season is a time many of us spend with loved ones, remembering all that we have to be thankful for. But, that’s not the case for some less fortunate.

So, in a nearly two-decade-long tradition, the Lexington Rescue Mission is trying to make sure no one goes hungry over the holidays.

“We’ll have all the fixings, turkey and dressing, and everything you can imagine, lots of pumpkin pie,” Lexington Rescue Mission Director of Development Kim Livesay said.

Armed with Thanksgiving’s best, about 100 volunteers set out to feed Lexington’s homeless and less fortunate at the Lexington Rescue Mission’s 19th Annual Thanksgiving Dinner.

“These are people who love their community, love their neighbors, and they’re giving back,” Congressman Andy Barr said.

Like Barr, for many of the volunteers, giving back has become a holiday tradition itself.

“About three-quarters of the room are back again,” Livesay said. “So, I think it’s something they kind of make part of their holiday plans as well.”

Volunteers were filling their hearts, along with the guests’ stomachs.

Held at Broadway Christian Church, the Thanksgiving dinner is about more than just one meal, it’s a way to connect people with tools and services they may need.

“We want to get to know them and learn more about how we can help them out of homelessness or out of poverty,” Livesay said. “We hope that providing a meal will give us the opportunity to do that.”

That’s why the organization had information on transitional housing, rehab facilities, spiritual care, and more available after the pumpkin pie.

“I see the gratitude on the faces of those being served, but more, I see the gratitude on the faces who are serving,” Barr said.

It proves that during this season of giving, sometimes the most meaningful gift is a helping hand.

For more information on the services that Lexington Rescue Mission offers and upcoming events, click here.