Get your taste buds ready. Lexington Restaurant Week begins Thursday.

Jonathan Laurel

36 restaurants are participating this year.

Each restaurant is putting out a special menu with a special price of $27. Some restaurants are offering that price for a multi-course meal, some are offering two meals for $27.

Jonathan Laurel with West Main Crafting Company talked to Bill and Barb about the specials they are offering during Lexington Restaurant Week.