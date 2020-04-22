Lexington, Richmond golf courses reopen with social distancing requirements

Golf courses in Lexington and Richmond reopened on Wednesday.

Joshua R. M. Dewberry / USAF

With sunny skies and a cool light breeze, several people are already taking advantage and getting out to golf, but those at city courses are playing under new social distancing restrictions.

For the time being, golf carts will be limited to one person at a time and are getting sanitized after each round.

City golf courses are also spacing out tee times to 15 minutes between groups and requiring all players to sign up and pay for a tee time through a new online system.

"Everything is through playgolflex.com right now,” says Golf Services manager Curtis Mitchell. “That should give you a nice link to click and you should be able to book your tee times 7 days in advance."

Because the weather is so nice outside officials say many of the golf courses are running out of spots quickly, so if you want to play make sure to sign up online quickly.

Click here to sign up for a tee time in Lexington and reserve a spot. Golf courses will not be taking money on-site or allowing walk-ins.

