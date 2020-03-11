Lexington St. Patrick's Day parade canceled over COVID-19 concerns

Organizers have canceled this weekend's Saint Patrick's Day parade and festival over concerns of COVID-19.

The event was scheduled for Saturday.

The Lexington Saint Patrick's Day Parade and Festival has been canceled.

In a statement, Megan Moloney, of the Bluegrass Irish Society, said the decision was "a proactive step to keep our city and surrounding counties healthy."

They hope to have the festivities return next year on March 13, 2021.