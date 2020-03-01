Lexington Saul Good location closed

A release from the owners of Saul Good Restaurant & Pub on Sunday morning states that the Hamburg location of the popular restaurant is closed.

Area Manager Andy Ginn says, “While we will continue to serve our customers at our Fayette Mall and Downtown Lexington restaurants, our Hamburg location is closed. We wish to extend our gratitude to our loyal customers and our hard-working staff for a wonderful 10 years in Hamburg.”

A national business has assumed the lease on the location, but the business taking over has not been named at this time.

“This closing comes with some sadness. However, it gives our group the opportunity to grow in catering and through our sister concept. We hope to share these plans soon.” said Diane Perez, Saul Good co-owner.

