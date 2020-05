COVID-19 has shut down activities at the Lexington Senior Center for two months.

COVID-19 has shut down activities at the Lexington Senior Center for two months. (WKYT)

Now, some who normally visit are constantly calling in saying when can we come back. Seniors say they miss each other, the environment and the staff.

The center is now doing what it can to stay connected to its clients via technology and with food deliveries.