Lexington Shriner's Medical Center cuts ribbon on new playground

After over a year and a half of planning and fundraising, The Lexington Shriner's Medical Center cut the ribbon to their new playground. Located just steps outside of the medical center's doors, the once green space turned playground offers a chance for patients to enjoy the outdoors.

If you walk up to the playground, you will likely see patients working with therapists.

"It's what we're about, providing the most amazing care anywhere," Tony Lewgood, CEO of Shriner's Medical Center, said. "That's our motto and this is one example of how we go above and beyond, being able to come outside at a beautiful and state of the art facility to create a child friendly area to not only have fun but to get therapy."

The playground was specifically designed to stimulate physical development, improve motor skills and sensory integration.

The playground is also wheelchair, crutch, and walker accessible.