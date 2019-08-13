Lexington activates Phase One Heat Alert

As temperatures and the heat index rise well into the 90s, the city of Lexington has activated its Phase One Heat Alert.

The combination of heat and humidity can lead to some serious health risks, especially in vulnerable populations like the very young or the elderly.

The Office of Homelessness Prevention and Intervention has activated its Emergency Summer Weather Plan. That means the Hope Center HopeMobile will be out and about throughout the city, distributing supplies and providing transportation to those who can't easily escape the heat. The HopeMobile can be reached at 859-252-7881.

Anyone needing assistance can dial 2-1-1, text their ZIP code to 898-211 or visit the United Way of the Bluegrass website for a list of shelters and cooling centers in Lexington.

People are reminded to drink more fluids, wear lightweight clothing and to never leave anyone in a closed, parked vehicle.

Be wary of signs of heat related illnesses, like dry skin, dizziness and exhaustion.